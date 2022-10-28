Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

Penticton issues warning after report of city worker impersonator

The man attempted to gain access to a home to allegedly test the tap water

A man who impersonated a City of Penticton worker has the city reminding residents to be careful about who is let inside.

The report has been passed on to the local RCMP after the man asked to enter the home to allegedly test the tap water.

The city notes that while an inspection may be required on rare occasions, there are ways to confirm a person is a city employee before giving them access.

First is to look for a City of Penticton vehicle, second is most employees wear City of Penticton branded clothing, third is for their City of Penticton-issued ID, and finally if in doubt citizens can ask for their name and contact the city to confirm their identity.

To contact the city, calls can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-490-2500 or City Hall at 250-490-2400.

READ MORE: Penticton Fire Department asks residents to have ‘spook-tacularly’ safe Halloween

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallPenticton

Previous story
Climate Migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Next story
Explorer’s cameras recovered after 85 years on Yukon glacier

Just Posted

Three designated parking stalls sit near the entrance to the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, with four around the corner of the driveway near the SASCU Recreation Centre entrance. However, such spaces are often not available for people with limited mobility who attend the Silverbacks games, so a fan has asked for a solution. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Silverbacks fans with limited mobility blocked by lack of parking at Salmon Arm games

Eagle Valley Community Support Society executive director Janet McClean Senft and childcare centre manager Penny Deeter show off the inside of the new Little Bears Child Care Centre in Sicamous on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
New operator sought for District of Sicamous-owned day care

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

A work crew removes asphalt along a stretch of road along the eastbound lane of Highway 1 by the 10th Street SW intersection on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022.
Expect delays: Work underway on rutted section of Highway 1 in Salmon Arm