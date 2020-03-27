Penticton-based kinesiologist Ashley Larson is giving free online workouts to help people active and engaged while in isolation. (Ashley Larson)

Penticton kinesiologist offers free workouts, healthy recipes during pandemic

Ashley Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the way she knew how

These days, most of us are homebound but we don’t have to let our fitness go.

And even if you’ve never tried it before, maybe now’s the time to get started on some exercise.

That’s where Ashley Larson comes in. The Penticton-based kinesiologist is offering free online workouts and healthy recipe ideas through her Facebook page “Kinesiology with Ashley”.

Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the best way she knew how: by helping people’s fitness.

She started the page on March 26 and has since posted a few recipes and workout ideas.

“I wanted to offer ideas for things people can do at home, how they can stay fit, healthy and sane,” she said.

“If everything shuts down and we also shut down, we could sink into depression. Exercise, even at home, keeps people moving and engaged. Exercise is something we can control. I think it’s very important to keep in control of the things we can actually control.”

“And once they start to get active, they start to feel better and I just like to see that in people.”

Larson added that she hopes the page can bring people together as they interact in the comments section, encourage each other and offer their own ideas.

She said she has a lot in store for the page, including more workouts, video tips, as well as specific programs that will cater to older folks, people with limited mobility and chronic pain.

“This is how I know how to help people and I’m just glad to give back this way.”

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

READ MORE: Penticton COVID-19 testing centre ‘not a walk-in service’

READ MORE: Over 50 Penticton cab drivers walk off the job amid COVID-19 concern

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland to open call centre
Next story
COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Just Posted

Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

The town hall will run from 6 to 7 p.m. online on March 27

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Sicamous offering grants of up to $2,000 to help non-profits through COVID-19

Other measures include accelerating district projects to get companies back to work

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Salmon Arm bottle depot continues operation amid COVID-19 concerns

Workers required to wear protective gear, sanitization routine after drop offs

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

Fundraising initiative created to help during COVID-19

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen working with other organizations

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

COVID-19: Penticton bylaw officers enforcing closure of public spaces

They will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP

WATCH: Okanagan couple gets engaged in quarantine

Gold’N Time Jewellery helps write happy ending for couple’s epic pandemic love story

From Zumba to ZOOM-ba: Vernon fitness studio moves classes online amid COVID-19

Soul Studio now offers a variety of public virtual fitness classes during self-isolation

Penticton kinesiologist offers free workouts, healthy recipes during pandemic

Ashley Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the way she knew how

Most Read