Penticton courts

Penticton man accused in random attack on boys freed on bail

Bryan Lamb took his bail request to the Supreme Court after being denied in Provincial Court

Bryan Lamb, the man accused of randomly attacking two young boys, aged four and 10, in a Kaleden park, was granted bail on Wednesday (Feb. 10) in Supreme Court in Penticton.

The Penticton repeat offender, who is currently facing five criminal trials, all of them involving violent crimes, will be released from jail on Friday.

In September 2020, a provincial court judge denied bail for Lamb despite his verbal objections in court. He took the rare step, through his lawyer, to request a judicial release through Supreme Court.

Lamb was ordered released yesterday on bail by Justice Weatherill.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the Criminal Code provides for the review of a detention order in certain circumstances.

In this case, the review occurred per section 525 of the Criminal Code which mandates a review of a detention order after 90 days. The conditions of his release will be available once Lamb has signed his release papers, said the Penticton court registry.

Today was the first day of Lamb’s trial where he is charged with assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance on Aug. 23, 2020, two days before he is accused of assaulting the two boys.

Lamb was released on bail shortly after the arrest in the Kaleden Park but was sent back to prison, accused of breaking into a home in Kaleden on Sept. 15, 2020. That case goes to trial in Penticton on March 29.

He also goes to trial on March 31, charged with assault with a weapon for an incident that took place in Penticton on Aug. 18, 2020, seven days before the alleged attack on the Kaleden boys. In that case, Lamb is accused of breaking into a Skaha area business and striking someone with a bat.

He also has a trial set for April 19 for theft under $5,000 in Keremeos that took place June 26, 2020.

Lamb has been in the criminal system since 2003, according to the court registry.

READ MORE: Lamb denied bail, not happy about it

READ ALSO: Trial reveals that boy was grabbed, hit hard by stranger


