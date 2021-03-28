Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April

One of three criminal trials for a repeat South Okanagan offender is set to begin Monday (March 29) in Penticton Provincial Court.

Bryan Lamb, 52, is charged with being unlawfully in a house and two counts of breaching his release order. The charges stem from a September 2020 incident in Kaleden.

That alleged offence occurred less than a month after he is accused of randomly attacking two young boys — aged four and 10 — in Kaleden Park in August 2020.

Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges as his trial began in February. On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand. That trial is set to resume on April 19.

Later this week on March 31, Lamb will stand trial for charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Penticton store with a bat. On that file, he’s charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his bail.

A Supreme Court Justice granted Lamb bail in February, but court filings show he’s now back behind bars.

In February, Lamb faced another trial for assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail.

