A man barricaded himself in a Summerland convenience store while wielding an active chainsaw. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton man accused of wielding chainsaw remains behind bars

The 44-year-old will appear in court again Nov. 3

A 44-year-old Penticton man accused of wielding a running chainsaw and barricading himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland will remain behind bars a little longer.

Robert Teal made a brief appearance in Penticton provincial court on Wednesday for a judicial interim release initiated by his defence. That was put over until Nov. 3 and he will remain in jail until his next appearance.

Teal is charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation in connection to the Friday night incident.

On Oct. 22, around 6:30 p.m., Summerland RCMP responded to a report of a man using a running chainsaw to allegedly damage the inside of the Trout Creek liquor store and the gas station located in the 6000 block of Highway 97.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

A police dog, negotiator and the region’s Emergency Response Team were called. After an hour, the man put down the chainsaw and walked out of the store without incident, said police. He has since been held in jail.

“The 44-year-old Penticton resident, who is known to police, faces multiple charges. The motive for the incident is unknown; however, drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor,” said Const. James Grandy.

In May, Teal was sentenced to 28 days in jail and 12 months probation for an assault and uttering threats for an incident that took place in Penticton on April 18.

READ MORE: Chainsaw wielding man faces multiple charges

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
COVID-19-related hospital cases continue to rise in B.C.
Next story
Bank of Canada ends quantitative easing, leaves interest rates untouched

Just Posted

On Oct. 25, BC Teacher’s Federation president Teri Mooring released a statement critical of inconsistencies in defining and declaring COVID-19 exposures in B.C. schools. (Twitter/BCTF)
Shuswap parent frustated by reporting of school COVID-19 exposures

Kyle Beach playing for the NHL Chicago Blackhawks farm team. (Contributed)
Sicamous raised hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon