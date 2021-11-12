Black Press media file

Black Press media file

Penticton man arrested after manhunt through Keremeos and Olalla

The man allegedly stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before being caught

Police put the brakes on an alleged Remembrance Day vehicle theft after a lengthy pursuit.

A manhunt through Keremeos and Olalla on Nov. 11 by four RCMP detachments ended with the arrest of a Penticton man who allegedly stole a vehicle from Princeton.

According to RCMP, the 41-year-old man was arrested in Olalla after hitting a police vehicle, and later released to appear in Princeton’s Courts at a later date.

The man was not armed and no weapons were located on his person or in the stolen vehicle according to Sgt. Andrew Baylis with the Penticton RCMP.

At 7 a.m. RCMP in Princeton received a report that an SUV had been stolen from a property in Princeton.

Officers pulled the vehicle over near Keremeos, and attempt was made to apprehend the driver. The driver instead put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police vehicle, before fleeing at high speeds.

READ ALSO: Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month

Princeton RCMP and members of the Keremeos RCMP then found the vehicle abandoned on 4th Avenue in Keremeos.

A joint search ensued, with police from Penticton and Osoyoos, as well as Police Dog and Air Services, joining the Princeton and Keremeos officers.

The suspect was found near Olalla at around 3 p.m. where he was taken into custody.

