Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

A man has been arrested in Penticton in relation to a local drug trafficking operation.

After weeks of investigation Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a search warrent on a suite in the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

The accused, 41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton, arrived back at the location when officers were conducting their search and was subsequently arrested for drug trafficking and multiple probation order breaches.

Evidence was found by officers pointing to drug trafficking being carried out from inside the residence, incuding cutting agents, scales and empty baggies.

“Our SEU officers are working tirelessly to investigate and support charges against those in our community responsible for trafficking dangerous illegal drugs,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“All our officers will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan, as this is certainly a contributing factor to crime, and theft of property.”

Chaffey was held in custody for court on Feb. 26, in which charges were approved for trafficking in a controlled substance. Chaffey was subsequently released from custody.

