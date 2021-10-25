The RCMP eleased surveillance footage of two suspects in the hopes of getting the public’s assistance in identifying them following a robbery of the Penticton Shopper’s Drug Mart. (RCMP)

The RCMP eleased surveillance footage of two suspects in the hopes of getting the public’s assistance in identifying them following a robbery of the Penticton Shopper’s Drug Mart. (RCMP)

Penticton man arrested in drug store robbery

The female suspect is still at large

Penticton RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old Penticton man who is well known to police in connection to the Oct. 19 robbery of the Shoppers Drug Mart.

Around 10 p.m., employees were approached by a male and female suspect as they were in the process of closing the store. Both suspects shoved their way inside the store after threatening staff with bear spray. The suspects then stole select merchandise and left without physically harming anyone, said police.

On Oct. 22, with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Service, a 25-year-old Penticton resident who is well known to police was arrested for his involvement.

A charge of robbery has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration. The man is scheduled for his first appearance Oct. 27.

“Robberies are traumatic events for victims involved due to the threat of violence or assault,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP. “Our officers take these crimes very seriously, and will make every effort to bring those responsible before the courts.”

The female suspect is still at large.

