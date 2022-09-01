One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)

One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)

Penticton man charged in 2021 Greater Victoria murder

Scott Matheson faces second-degree murder charge in connection to Battleford Avenue homicide

One man has been charged in connection with a 2021 homicide at a Greater Victoria home.

Scott Matheson, 43, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder almost one year later.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saanich police responded to a multi-unit home on Battleford Avenue for a report of a man found dead inside one of the suites.

Officers located the deceased and later identified him as 64-year-old Robert Dobronay, who had been living in the basement suite.

The investigation into his death was treated as a homicide and was taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Almost one year later, on Aug. 30, VIIMCU arrested Matheson in Penticton after the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a second-degree murder charge.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on Oct. 5.

READ MORE: Police say man found in Saanich home Wednesday was murdered

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsHomicideSaanich Police Department

Previous story
New small wildfire discovered north of Salmon Arm
Next story
Time to wave a final goodbye to the Convair air tankers in the Okanagan

Just Posted

SASCU will close for a day – Sept. 21 – so all staff can come together for training and collaboration following all the hard work during the pandemic. (File photo)
Credit union in Shuswap to close for one day for staff to ‘reconect with each other’

A ‘spot-sized’ wildfire at Knight Peak near Shuswap Lake was added to the BC Wildfire map on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire image)
New small wildfire discovered north of Salmon Arm

Sicamous council considered a presentation on Aug. 24 from a local resident about a wildlife conflict resolution program. (Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation photo)
Sicamous council asked to embrace wildlife conflict resolution program

Joining the Kamloops Symphony on Oct. 2 in Salmon Arm to perform what is frequently described as the “king” of cello concertos is cellist Stéphane Tétreault. (Luc Robitaille photo)
Kamloops Symphony bringing the ‘king’ of cello concertos to Salmon Arm