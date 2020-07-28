RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

A man has been arrested by Penticton RCMP and charged with committing an indecent act.

On July 22 at 2 p.m., a passerby observed the man inside his parked vehicle on Lakeshore Drive West in Penticton, and reported it to police.

The 60-year-old Penticton resident in question was arrested, and later released.

“Based on evidence gathered at the time, the man was subsequently arrested. He was later released from custody, and faces a charge of Indecent Act,” said Const. James Grandy in a release July 28.

