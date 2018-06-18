Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

A pedestrian was killed in a train accident in Lavington Sunday afternoon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train.

Shortly after 3:30 pm, RCMP responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a slow-moving train on Hill Road and Highway 6 in Lavington. RCMP attended the scene with the assistance of the CN Police and the Lavington Fire Department. It was confirmed that a 25-year-old man from Penticton died as a result of the collision.

“The investigation suggests that the deceased may have been intoxicated and was seen walking on the track moments before he was killed,” said Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

“Walking on tracks where train operates is not only illegal but it has the potential for serious risks of injury or death.”

