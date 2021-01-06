Thomas Kruger-Allen

Thomas Kruger-Allen

Penticton man guilty of beach attack to be sentenced this February

Thomas Kruger-Allen will also go to trial in May for unrelated assault charges

  Jan. 6, 2021
  • News

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 23, will be sentenced this February for the May 2019 beach assault that left one of his victims in a coma.

Kruger-Allen’s lawyer James Pennington was in Penticton Supreme Court via the phone on Monday, Jan. 4 to agree to the sentencing date of Feb. 22. The court also set aside five days in May 2021 for Kruger-Allen to go to trial on other unrelated charges stemming from an October 2019 incident.

It was in June 2020 when Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of Brad Eliason for the May 3, 2019 attack. He also pled guilty to assaulting two other people that night around the beach.

Eliason, 29, was put into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Last year, Eliason’s wife told the Western News that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach when he was allegedly struck by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the assaults when new unrelated charges were laid against him in October 2019.

For the October 2019 incident, Kruger-Allen is accused of breaking into a Penticton residence and assaulting two people.

He has been in custody ever since.

His trial will begin in May for those charges which include one count of break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and two counts of breaching probation.

READ MORE: House arrest for Mule nightclub assault

Two years prior, Kruger-Allen was given house arrest for a ‘vicious’ assault outside the then Mule nightclub in 2017.

A Penticton judge found him guilty and described the back-alley swarming as an “unprovoked” and “vicious assault.” Three men were charged in that assault that left the victim with a shattered nose and a broken orbital bone.

The Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 ticket to a local church that failed to comply with public health orders. (Black Press)
Second large gathering at Kelowna church results in ticket

Kelowna church found to violate BC Public Health Orders; leader issued $2,300 ticket

Most Read