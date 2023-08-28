A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

Penticton nurse suspended for 8 weeks over falsifying medical records

Records changed to state they had responded to a shortness of breath call when they hadn’t

A Penticton nurse has been suspended for eight weeks for multiple issues including falsifying medical records.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives published the results of an inquiry into the practice of Sumeet Tattla for issues in May and June of 2022.

According to the Aug. 17 discipline notice, Tattla failed to follow established post-fall policy, failed to respond to a short-of-breath client in a timely manner, and falsified medical records to indicate that a response to the patient had occurred when it had not.

Tattla is a licensed practical nurse, and voluntarily agreed to the conditions with the Inquiry Committee for the college.

In addition to the eight-week suspension of their registration, Tattla agreed to be prohibited from being alone on duty. A registered nurse or supervisor is required to be present with Tattla for eight months.

They also agreed to direct supervision of their nursing practice for six months.

Tattla will also be undergoing remedial education in ethics, responsibility and accountability, documentation, and working with care aids.

