Penticton Peach Fest is calling all film makers

The fourth-annual Reel Peach Festival film festival returns this August

The fourth-annual Reel Peach Film Festival returns as part of the 71st-annual Penticton Peach Festival this summer.

The Reel Peach Fest runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 at the Peters Brothers main stage in Okanagan Lake Park.

“Every year we get amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local events, products or people” says Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “The films have been well received and expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton.”

Film makers can submit 1-3 minute short films in one of two categories for a chance to win big;

  • Liquid Libations: any film short concerning Okanagan wine, craft beer, distillery, cider, or juice/soda.
  • Okanagan Experience: any film short showcasing an Okanagan experience (such as but not limited to arts and culture or tourism)

Prize money for each category:

  • Prize money for 1st $1000 (plus weekend getaway to The Penticton Lakeside Resort)
  • Prize money for 2nd $500
  • Prize money for 3rd $250
  • Fan’s Choice $250 gift basket

Typically each night of Peach Fest, just after 9pm and before the main act plays, the Big Screen available onsite gives Reel Peach Fest entires an opportunity to engage thousands of people in Okanagan Lake Park.

Related: Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

“For a film maker to showcase their work in front of 5,000+ people is very attractive, add in social media exposure for fan choice, and cash prizing we look forward to some great submissions again” adds organizer Andrew Jakubeit.

“We don’t always take the time to celebrate the region we live in and share authentic stories of people, places and things that make us smile, laugh, or feel a sense of pride.

“We live in such a beautiful area with multiple offerings and experiences for locals and visitors, plus with a burgeoning libations industry we need to showcase what we have at our doorstep”

The festival is open to professionals and amateur film makers alike.

“There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today’s technology it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece. We encourage everyone to get their ideas and friends together and submit!” exclaims Jakubeit.

Festival entry deadline will be Aug. 5, 2018.

For more information please visit www.reelpeachfest.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council supports site for 200-foot cell tower

Rogers tower to be placed on agricultural property along 20th Ave. SE

Salmon Arm’s Sandra Kilmartin closes varsity career on a golden note

UBC runner reflects on milestones and future plans

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Splatsin win national forest honour

Enderby First Nations’ development corporation picks up national leadership award in Ottawa

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Two victims confirmed in Okanagan house fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 off Westside Road.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Most Read