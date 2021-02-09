Penticton police officer assaulted during dispute between tenant and landlord

A man and woman both faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer

A Penticton police officer was assaulted after being called to investigate a dispute between tenants and their landlord Jan. 31.

The officer attended the Winnipeg Street home where a man and woman had recently rented a basement suite. Both met the officer and accused the landlord of stealing money from them and subsequently locking them out of the suite, according to a news release from the RCMP.

The officer spoke with the landlord, who claimed the couple were in fact stealing from him.

While the officer was investigating inside the home, the male tenant attempted to assault the landlord. The officer intervened, and was then assaulted by the tenant. While the officer was trying to arrest the tenant, his girlfriend grabbed the officer and began to also assault him.

The man and his girlfriend were eventually arrested with assistance from the tenant and additional police.

The pair was later released on an undertaking to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on April 28.

Both face charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

