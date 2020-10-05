BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

The man accused of murdering four people in Penticton last year is expected to plead guilty to all charges later this month.

John Brittain’s lawyer announced his intention to enter the guilty pleas in a Kelowna courtroom on what was meant to be the first day of a month-long trial on Monday, Oct. 5.

The 69-year-old retired engineer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019. While a motive was not shared in court on Monday, all four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

Family members of the victims were present at the brief hearing but none commented on the matter.

Brittain is expected to enter the pleas on Oct. 14, which will be immediately followed by a two-day sentencing hearing.

