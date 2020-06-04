Penticton RCMP arrest man found ‘unlawfully in home’

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Penticton RCMP arrested a man on June 2 who was found “unlawfully” inside a South Main Street home.

Officers responded to a report around 2 p.m. of an unknown male who was found inside a town home in the 3000 block of South Main Street in Penticton.

The details of why the man was inside the home are murky, police explained.

“Officers found the man outside the residence and took him into custody without incident. A motive is not known at this time, and our officers continue to investigate,” said Cst. James Grandy.

Police are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2020-8525.

