Penticton resident Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. She was driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063. (RCMP handout)

Penticton resident Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. She was driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063. (RCMP handout)

Penticton RCMP asking for help locating missing senior with onset dementia

Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on Friday evening

Penticton RCMP is seeking help from the community to locate missing senior Doreen Abbott.

Penticton RCMP received a report that Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27, and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Doreen is reported to suffer from an onset of dementia, but does not deviate from her set routines, thus making this absence worrisome, said police.

Doreen was reported to be driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063.

Doreen Abbott is described as:

– 89 years old

– 5’3, 120lb, thin

– Thin white and grey hair

– Wears glasses and walks with a cane

– Unknown what clothing she was wearing last

“If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.”

Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.

READ ALSO: Evacuation from rockslide lifted

missing personPenticton

Previous story
Police nab Vernon drug trafficker after noticing stolen licence plate
Next story
Rainbow flags, motorcycle club and unicorns attend Kelowna Drag Story Time

Just Posted

The 2023 Secwépemc Dreamcatchers Conference will take place in Chase from March 17-19. (Splatsin image)
First Nations youth invited to connect at Sepwépemc Dreamcatchers Conference in Chase

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail is one of many District of Sicamous trails managed and protected by the Shuswap Trail Alliance. (Black Press file photo)
Trails group asks for Sicamous’ support with continued maintenance, trail development

Rolo the therapy dog kisses Nora Stitt’s hand after she read stories with the dog and his human, Rachel, and her mother and Paws 4 Stories at the Salmon Arm ORL branch, Jan. 28 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Library’s therapy dog story time with Rolo a paw-pular spot

Sicamous Curling Club will host Rock the Rings, a free Family Day curling event on Feb. 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Rock the Rings: Sicamous Curling Club hosts Family Day curling event