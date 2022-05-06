Penticton RCMP investigate validity of trip-wired shotgun up Carmi trails

Original poster claimed to have found a loaded trap with single shot tied to a tree

Penticton RCMP are investigating the validity of a Facebook post that claims that there is a trip-wired shotgun hanging from a tree up Carmi trails. (Facebook)

Penticton RCMP are investigating the validity of a Facebook post that claimed a trip-wired shotgun was hanging from a tree up Carmi trails.

“RCMP was made aware of this matter on April 30th and we are investigating. To date, the validity/source of the original Facebook post has yet to be confirmed and it appears this story has been sent/reposted multiple times with the actual location and original poster not being known,” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis.

If there are any further developments in this investigation, the public will be made aware.

Summerland backroader Marshall Sellner re-shared the post on several Penticton Facebook pages but doesn’t know who the original poster is.

The original nameless post reads: “Things you find in the bush a loaded trap with trip wire to a single shotgun round not to mention the round is modified.”

One person said it may be a perimeter bear scare device while others mentioned it may be from one of the campers who live up Carmi.

Carmi has an extensive amount of trails and forest and no location for the shotgun was mentioned in the original Facebook post.

