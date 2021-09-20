Penticton RCMP looking for suspect in armed robbery of vape shop

Penticton RCMP have released a photo of the suspect involved in the Sept. 12 armed robbery of a vape store.
Police responded to a robbery at Penticton’s EzVape store located in the 200 block of Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
According to police, the suspect entered the store alone armed with a shotgun. After threatening the employee, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and product before escaping on foot west on Riverside Dr.
The suspect, pictured above, has been described as a five-foot nine-inches tall, Caucasian man with a heavy, muscular build, between 20 and 40 years old wearing a red T-shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black hat, skull mask and carrying a blue bag.
If anyone has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, please contact Penticton RCMP Const. Creasey at 250-492-4300.
Like Black Press on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.