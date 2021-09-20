Penticton’s Ez-Vape location off Hwy 97 (Clayton Whitelaw/Penticton Western News)

Penticton’s Ez-Vape location off Hwy 97 (Clayton Whitelaw/Penticton Western News)

Penticton RCMP looking for suspect in armed robbery of vape shop

Suspect threatened an employee, stole cash and product in Sept. 12 robbery of EzVape

Penticton RCMP have released a photo of the suspect involved in the Sept. 12 armed robbery of a vape store.

Police responded to a robbery at Penticton’s EzVape store located in the 200 block of Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

According to police, the suspect entered the store alone armed with a shotgun. After threatening the employee, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and product before escaping on foot west on Riverside Dr.

The suspect involved in the armed robbery (Penticton RCMP/File)

The suspect involved in the armed robbery (Penticton RCMP/File)

The suspect, pictured above, has been described as a five-foot nine-inches tall, Caucasian man with a heavy, muscular build, between 20 and 40 years old wearing a red T-shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black hat, skull mask and carrying a blue bag.

If anyone has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, please contact Penticton RCMP Const. Creasey at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Penticton Vape Store target of Sunday night armed robbery

Like Black Press on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Armed robbery

Previous story
Coast guard helps in RCMP search for missing Newfoundland fishers
Next story
Kelowna tops $1M in total Terry Fox Run donations

Just Posted

Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School Grade 5 student Connor Castonguay (right) casts his ballot into the box in front of polling clerk, school principal Devon Tyssen, during the school’s Students Vote day for the federal election Monday, Sept. 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
North Okanagan, Shuswap students get crack at federal election vote

From left to right: Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels, Green Party candidate Andrea Gunner and New Democratic Party candidate Ron Johnston.
UPDATE: Early results show Arnold in the lead for North Okanagan-Shuswap

A Salmon Arm senior Golds player navigates a would-be Rutland Voodoos interceptor in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm senior Golds tackle undefeated Rutland team under Friday night lights

Plans for an expansion of the Maple Tree Montessori Daycare show the area, in purple, at the corner of 12th Street SE and Auto Road, where the daycare wishes to use city property for parking. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plan to use city land for parking for Salmon Arm daycare expansion gets initial nod