Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

Few details available, but police seeking grey Toyota FJ Cruiser with licence plate 725 SDA

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance finding a missing person.

Police are searching for B.C. licence 725 SDA attached to a grey 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser in connection to the missing persons investigation. They request that members of the public call 911 or their local detachment if the vehicle is spotted.

Investigators believe the person missing in this investigation may be related to the noted vehicle, and may require medical assistance. Police are led to believe that this disappearance is out of the norm.

