UPDATE: Missing teenager girl located by Penticton RCMP

The teenager was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, July 15

Update (4 p.m.)

The teenager who had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon, July 15, has been located, Penticton RCMP have confirmed.

Original (2 p.m.)

Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who they consider to be high-risk.

The teenager was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday, July 13.

Although she is reported to have left her care home in the past, this extended absence has brought concern to her well-being. It is reported in a missing persons’ notice that she struggles with substance use issues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

