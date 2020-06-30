Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man allgedly involved in an indecent act. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press - File)

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act.

RCMP explained in a release Tuesday (June 30) that on June 24 at 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a lone man engaging in an indecent act, near a park in the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue.

Despite efforts, RCMP could not locate him.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair and a fishing hat.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Crime

