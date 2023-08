Police believe the collection is of value and are seeking to return it to its rightful owner

Penticton RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of a large stamp collection after seizing it from a “suspicious” vehicle on Aug. 25.

Police pulled over a suspicious vehicle on Skaha Lake Road, during which a large stamp collection was seized from the driver.

Anyone who thinks they own the collection is asked to contact Penticton RCMP while quoting the file number 2023-13859.

