This image was posted to Facebook by a Penticton resident alleging that their friend’s mom had her rear car tires stolen overnight in the city on Dec. 12. Western News has reached out for more information on this matter. (Photo from Facebook)

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

A Penticton resident in the McNicoll area woke up to find their car’s back tires missing this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Penticton resident Seth Dutchak, someone allegedly stole his friend’s mom’s rear car tires overnight on Dec. 12.

The post includes an image of a silver van, though the make and model are not known at this time, with at least one rear tire missing.

The van appears to be sitting on a makeshift block in the image. The type of tires and rims allegedly stolen is not known at this time.

Western News has reached out for more information on this matter.

Previous story
Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer
Next story
Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Just Posted

White Lake firefighters go beyond call of duty with construction project

Storage shed built for sports equipment in South Shuswap park

Opening date for popular North Shuswap outdoor ice rink delayed

Warmer temperatures have pushed back the openings of several rinks in the region

New safety measures in place as snowmobile season gets underway in Sicamous

VHF radio channel posted at trailheads, assisted in rescue of stranded sledders

Homecoming marked by album release for Salmon Arm duo

A Million Dollars in Pennies to play Classic in new year.

Student raises council’s awareness of ways Salmon Arm can support LGBT+ people

Councillor expresses appreciation for presentation based on family member’s experience

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Sagmoen’s lawyer argues ‘abuse of power’ in police search

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued at the Vernon Law Courts on Friday

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Cold snap!

Curling on the Little Lake.

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

Salmon Arm dentist follows in family’s footsteps

Dr. Brandon Schiffner of Chu Dental made fellow of Pierre Fauchaud Academy

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

Most Read