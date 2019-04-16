The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and The Ooknakane Friendship Centre are hosting a candle light vigil on April 17 to support the families and friends of the shooting victims from the April 15 attack. (Image from Pixabay)

Penticton residents invited to candle light vigil for shooting victims

The vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Gyro Park on April 17

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and The Ooknakane Friendship Centre are hosting a candlelight vigil for the Penticton community to show support for the families and friends of the victims of the April 15 shooting.

READ ALSO: Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Four people, two men and two women, were gunned down in a targeted attack in the city on Monday, with the alleged shooter turning himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment afterwards. John Brittain, 60, is now in custody and will appear in Penticton court on May 8.

The candle light vigil for the victims will be held in Gyro Park on April 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

