The Okanagan Youth Pipe Band performed at the 2019 Scottish Festival in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo)

Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games back

Iconic caber toss, whiskey tasting, dancing and of course pipe bands are back July 2

The skirl of the bagpipes will once again be heard in Penticton this summer.

The Penticton Scottish Festival makes its post-pandemic return to King’s Park with two concurrent events being held on Saturday, July 2.

The Penticton Highland Games will feature competing pipe bands, Highland dancers and traditional Scottish heavy events including the iconic caber toss.

Meanwhile, the Penticton Scottish Festival will feature music and cultural entertainment from the Castilla School of Irish Dance, the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers and much more.

“We are thrilled to bring a taste of the highlands back to Penticton this summer,” says Elizabeth Smith, president of the Penticton Scottish Festival Society.

“The whiskey tasting workshop is back, and speaking of scotch, shot of scotch, a professional highland dance troupe will captivate visitors and locals alike.”

The Scottish Festival has been cancelled for the last two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

The society has had to cancel the Robert Burns Dinner for this year due to BC Public Health Orders.

They hope to return this event in January 2023.

READ MORE: Scottish Festival and Highland Games huge success in Penticton

As they become available, details and ticket information can be found on the society’s website: www.PentictonScottishFestival.ca.

