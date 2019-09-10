Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A Penticton man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to stab a 78-year old woman.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, was arrested on Sept. 6 after RCMP responded to a “violent offence” in the 300 block of Skaha Lake Road around 7:45 a.m.
According to court documents, Spoerlein is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Bernadita Spoerlein with a kitchen knife.
RCMP said in a news release that the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The accused is scheduled to return to court, on Sept. 12.
