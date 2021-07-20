Inkaneep fire grows, Penticton skies turn black and ashes fall

Penticton skies have turned black on Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Penticton skies have turned black on Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Fire seen from Skaha beach Monday evening. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The skies have gone black in Penticton while heavy black smoke billows from the Inkaneep fire that erupted Monday afternoon north of Osoyoos.

Ashes starting falling from the sky like rain, covering surfaces. The amount of ash prompted some restaurants to close their patios.

The Inkaneep fire six km north of Osoyoos grew to 700 ha and is rapidly growing, prompting evacuations and many more on evacuation alert.

A huge dark plume of smoke can be seen looking south down Main Street and at Skaha.

The Penticton Western News will speak to Environment Canada Tuesday to get a better understanding of where the ash is coming from and how it carried all the way to Kelowna.

READ MORE: Evacuation orders issed for Inkaneep fire north of Osoyoos

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space

Just Posted

A scene from the early 1970s in front of our cabin at Lee Creek, when we hosted a few like-minded, back-to-the-landers on our property. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: The Shuswap’s back-to-the-landers were an amorphous bunch

Downtown Salmon Arm has seen several new businesses open in recent months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm retail space in demand

Yellow stop sign in Cedar Mill, Oregon. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Morning Start: Stop signs used to be yellow

Smoke above Penticton on July 19, 2021. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap