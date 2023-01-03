RCMP identify the man stabbed and killed in downtown Penticton as Tejindar ‘Ted’ Singh Randhawa. (Linkedln)

RCMP identify the man stabbed and killed in downtown Penticton as Tejindar ‘Ted’ Singh Randhawa. (Linkedln)

Penticton stabbing victim’s name released

61-year-old Penticton resident Tejindar ‘Ted’ Randhawa was killed Dec. 17

RCMP have released the name of the man who was murdered in a stabbing incident on Martin Street on Dec. 17.

Tejindar Singh Randhawa is being named as the victim in the incident.

“As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they’re not at risk,” said Const. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP spokesperson.

Randhawa was stabbed in the parking lot of the Gables Liquor Store in the 300-block of Martin Street at 5:11 p.m.

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

Officers arrived on scene, and contained the area, however, the Police Service Dog was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

Randhawa died in hospital a few days later, turning the crime into a murder investigation.

The stabbing occurred in a busy area of downtown Penticton, with several businesses open at the time and pedestrians in the area. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Penticton RCMP, at 250-492-4300.

According to his obituary posted by Providence Funeral Homes, “Ted is remembered and missed daily by his wife Bira; children Esha, Zarina, and Ajay; mother, Jasmel; brother, Malvinder.”

Randhawa graduated from Pen Hi Secondary School in 1980. He went on to complete his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in the Philippines, Ted moved back to Penticton to unite with his family including his brother and parents.

He had many hobbies and talents but his pride and joy were his motorcycle he built from scratch and his powerful 1990 Honda CRX that he proudly took care of for 32 years.

Read his full obituary here.

READ MORE: Stabbing incident become murder investigation

Penticton murders

