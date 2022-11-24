Tickleberry’s in Penticton was the victim of a smash-and-grab on Nov. 24. (Facebook)

Tickleberry’s in Penticton was the victim of a smash-and-grab on Nov. 24. (Facebook)

Penticton Tickleberry’s ice cream shop latest victim of a smash and grab

Victim/owner of iconic downtown ice cream shop asks, ‘how do we save Penticton?’

The owners of Tickleberry’s expressed their heartbreak on social media after they became the latest victim of a smash-and-grab in Penticton.

The business’ front door had been smashed in with a brick, and according to the owners’ post on social media, the store’s stock had been stolen.

This is the second time the downtown ice cream shop has been hit by a smash and grab.

According to the post on social media, Tickleberry’s is now looking at installing either bars or roll-down security to the store. That would only solve their own problem, and they pose the question of what can be done for the rest of the city.

“But what about the bigger picture?” the post asks. “How do we save Penticton?”

Penticton RCMP were contacted for more information. This story will be updated when they respond.

READ MORE: Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton

The break-in at Tickleberry’s comes just over a week after another smash-and-grab hit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton.

That theft was also described as an unsophisticated smash-and-grab through the front door.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newstheft

Previous story
Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge
Next story
7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Just Posted

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Survey being conducted throughout B.C. for Office of the Seniors Advocate

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm competes in show jumping in the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July 2022 on her horse Marquetry Rose where she won four gold medals. She’s heading to New Zealand in January 2023 on the Canadian Pony Club team for the International Pacific Exchange. (BC Summer Games photo)
Three Shuswap equestrians selected to join Canadian Pony Club team in New Zealand

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)
VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Volunteers work in the kitchen at the Sicamous Senior Centre, Dec. 26 2018. (Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society/ Facebook)
Holiday feast: Sicamous seniors centre bringing back traditional Christmas gathering