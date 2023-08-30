Penticton to Kelowna bus service cancelled

BC Transit has temporarily cancelled service on Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna following a rock slide just north of Summerland. (File photo)

The bus service connecting Penticton and Kelowna is temporarily cancelled as a result of the rock slide north of Summerland.

The rock slide occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 28 and resulted in all lanes of traffic blocked.

In a statement, BC Transit said the bus route will resume once the provincial Ministry of Transportation has assessed the area and deemed it safe to do so.

BC Transit is looking at an alternative route to begin on Aug. 31.

