Penticton Vees incoming recruit dies in horrific crash

Mack Motzko, a 20-year-old forward who was scheduled to join the Penticton Vees this September has died in a horrific car crash in Minnesota.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) said Motzko, a New Mexico Ice Wolves and son of the University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, died of injuries suffered in a car crash on Saturday night, July 24 in Orono, Minnesota, that also killed another passenger and left the driver in critical condition.

The Penticton Vees put out a statement after learning about the young man’s death.

“The Penticton Vees hockey club is extremely saddened by the loss of incoming recruit Mack Motzko. Mack was an exceptional young man who was extremely excited about coming to Penticton and joining the Vees organization,” reads the release from the Vees.

“Mack was a character kid and will be sorely missed. The Vees would like to express their sympathies to Bob, Shelley, Ella, Beau and the entire Motzko family.”

From the NAHL, Motzko was sitting in the back of the vehicle when the crash occurred.

“The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees,” an Orono. MN police release said.

According to the NAHL website, the 51-year-old man who was driving and Motzko, who was in the back seat, were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where Motzko later died. The driver suffered critical injuries. A 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat died at the scene.

The name of the driver and deceased front seat passenger weren’t released.

