Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

Penticton wants province to match municipal funding efforts for affordable housing

Mayor Julius Bloomfield requests council to endorse resolution for provincial housing funding

Penticton wants to have the B.C. government partner with the city to build more housing.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield is asking council to endorse a resolution that would see the province match or exceed any donation of municipal land for affordable housing projects.

City staff will present the policy to council at its next meeting on Feb. 7.

If endorsed, the resolution will move on for consideration at the 2023 Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA), to be held in Vernon from April 25 to 28.

A financial commitment from the province for affordable housing in Penticton would allow for greater certainty in municipal planning and project development, according to city staff.

“This resolution further looks to the province to seek ways that provide certainty to planning processes and fast track attainable and affordable housing projects on municipal land,” the report to council reads.

Getting that commitment from the B.C. government, however, won’t come this spring.

Resolutions passed at the SILGA convention are submitted to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) for consideration for its annual convention, city staff’s report states.

Only once resolutions have passed through UBCM are they directed to the province.

Penticton council meets for its second regular meeting of the year this Tuesday at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Those who spent, won in Penticton’s 2022 election

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

HousingNewsPenticton

Previous story
China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it
Next story
Dangerous, violent offender may be in Kelowna

Just Posted

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue were able to use a helicopter for a Queest Mountain rescue thanks to daylight and good weather on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
Helicopter rescues seriously injured snowmobiler on Queest Mountain near Sicamous

A map regarding the Sicamous Mosquito Control bylaw 5013 detailing the service area the district maintains, which is larger than originally planned. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)
Sicamous, CSRD update cost-sharing agreements for mosquito control, fire services, parks

Sicamous council will discuss moving forward with early adoption of provincial energy efficiency codes. The province will require compliance at Level 3 of the BC Step Code sometime this year and there are benefits and costs to opting in early. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council to discuss opting in early to higher energy efficiency building requirements