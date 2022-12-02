Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Penticton woman’s $300 lawsuit against city gets tossed

The woman provided no evidence to back up her claims in court

A woman who went to court against the City of Penticton over a $300 insurance deductible had her case thrown out on Nov. 30 by the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Christine Gooch was suing the city over allegedly failing to clean the roads properly in March 2022, which led to a rock damaging her windshield.

The $300, which was all that Gooch was after, was the amount she said she needed to pay the insurance company as a deductible for repairing the damage.

As a small claim, the case went before the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which recently published its decision.

That decision noted that Gooch had failed to provide any evidence supporting her claim of damages, with no evidence of the costs for the repair, no insurance policy and no documentation from the insurance company calling for any costs to be paid out of pocket.

The tribunal also noted that the city claimed that Gooch had initially asked for $200, before raising it to $300 without explanation during the dispute.

As a result of the lack of evidence, Gooch’s case was dismissed by the tribunal.

READ MORE: Lawsuit over controversial Penticton Lakeshore development

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Courtlawsuit

Previous story
First Nations picket halts work at $887 million B.C. hospital over union rules
Next story
Four years after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, U.S. moves to drop remaining indictment

Just Posted

A proposed plan for the layout of the Paradise Motel lot upgrades at 517 Main St., including the temporary RV campground site approved by Sicamous council Nov. 30 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council approves temporary RV campsite at Paradise Motel

Four evacuation alerts were issued for all residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park during spring/summer 2022. (File photo)
Warning system for landslides in Sicamous to be refined after summer without incident

Jen Fowler and Gabriela Schoch recently opened Sweet Leaf Bakery & Cafe in the Mall at Piccadilly. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Friends form sweet partnership in new Salmon Arm bakery and cafe

Parking spots in Salmon Arm’s downtown increased considerably after equipment used in building the Ross Street Underpass was removed recently from the Ross Street parking lot. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Parking lot in Salmon Arm to remain mostly clear for rest of underpass construction