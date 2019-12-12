Penticton’s Barley Mill Brew Pub and Gary Haupt (also known as “naughty” Santa) were able to raise $1,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation on Dec. 7 thanks to the brewery’s Photos with Awesome Santa event. (Photo from Facebook)

Penticton’s Barley Mill, “naughty” Santa donate to SOS Medical Foundation

The brewery and local Santa raised $1,000 for the foundation on Dec. 7

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation recently received a generous donation from the man in red.

The Barley Mill Brew Pub hosted an Awesome Santa Family Photo event at the brewery, located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd., on Dec. 7 with Penticton’s infamous Gary Haupt, also known as “naughty” Santa.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 12, the Barley Mill announced the event raised $500, with owner Andy Virk matching donations to total a $1,000 cheque for the foundation.

“The deepest gratitude to Gary Haupt (aka Awesome Santa) for being so amazing with every ‘little’ and ‘big’ kid you encounter,” reads the post. “It takes a heart to fill that suit, and it fits you well.”

The SOS Medical Foundation is currently in the middle of its annual Tree of Dreams fundraiser, which historically raised funding to provide medical equipment for the recent expansion at the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH).

With the expansion concluded, the fundraiser will now shift gears to fundraise for two separate goals.

READ MORE: Foundation Notes: SOS Medical foundation fundraiser shifts gears

According to John Moorhouse, the development and communications officer with the foundation, funds donated by Oliver and Osoyoos area residents to the Tree of Dreams will contribute to the emergency department upgrade at the South Okanagan General Hospital.

READ MORE: Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Donations to the fundraiser from Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen residents will be directed to purchasing a a mammography machine, a second hip surgery table, an electro-encephalogram (EEG) unit and colonoscopy scopes for PRH.

For more information about the foundation or to donate, call 250-492-9027 or visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baloney Meter: Is Trudeau’s mandate the ‘weakest’ in Canadian history?
Next story
Okanagan air ambulance receives approval to use night vision in rescue situations

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

The accident occurred between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd

VIDEO: Your favourite Christmas light displays in the Shuswap

Residents recommend decorated homes worth checking out

‘A pretty big deal’: Salmon Arm prepares for the ultimate hockey fan experience

City awarded new hockey net/hoop by Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Penticton’s Barley Mill, “naughty” Santa donate to SOS Medical Foundation

The brewery and local Santa raised $1,000 for the foundation on Dec. 7

All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

Some terrain remains closed until more snow falls

Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Kelowna area MP responds to Conservative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Most Read