Penticton nature photographer Tom W. Hall took this deep freeze photo at Okanagan Lake Dec. 30, 1968 when the temperature dipped down to a record -27 C. (Tom W. Hall photo)

Penticton’s coldest day was December 30, 1968

Nature photographer Tom W. Hall took pictures during record-breaking -27 C

It could be worse, says Judie Schinz whose dad photographed Penticton’s coldest day at -27.2 C on Dec. 30, 1968.

Schinz’s father Tom W. Hall took several photos that day in Penticton. He was a well known nature photographer in the 1960s and 1970s, said Schinz.

Dec. 30, 1968, at -27.2 C, not including the windchill was the coldest day on record in Penticton.

“I look back on these pictures every year to remind me it could be worse than what we have today,” said Schinz.

Pentictonites woke up to a balmy -20 C on Monday, Dec. 27 with a windchill of -26 C.

Tuesday is expected to be another cold one, warming a bit to -9 C on Wednesday.

Western Canada is currently in a deep freeze with Alberta recording temperatures of -30 C with windchills of -40 C.

