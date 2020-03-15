Penticton’s famed Dream Café closes temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

Local performer Jessica Singleton takes a turn on stage at the Dream Café. The popular nightclub has closed temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns. (Western News file photo)

Penticton’s Dream Café is one of the latest victims of COVID-19, at least for the next couple of weeks.

The famed dinner and music club has closed, temporarily, until March 28. According to a release issued by the board, the plan is to monitor the situation during the closure and reassess potential risks before deciding how to proceed.

“The Dream Café Co-op Board has been closely monitoring the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and after much discussion, have decided to close for two weeks,” stated the release. “The well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists is paramount and we will do our part in reducing the risk.”

The shows currently affected are Carlos del Junco on March 17; Little Miss Higgins on March 19; T Buckley on March 20; Irish Mythen on March 25 and Rachel Beck on March 28.

“Hazel (general manager Hazel Bennett) is scrambling to reschedule the shows, as some have also been postponed by the artists themselves,” stated the release, which also advised that ticket holders would be contacted individually with information about rescheduled dates.

“We are also feeling for the musicians who are facing these serious challenges to their livelihood. If you wish to support them, please consider going to their websites to purchase music or merchandise.

