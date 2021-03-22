Penticton’s Starbucks closes for COVID-19 case

The Riverside Drive location is undergoing a deep clean and will re-open Thursday

The Starbucks at Riverside Dr. closed because an employee has COVID. (Google Maps)

The Starbucks at Riverside Drive closed after an employee contracted COVID-19, confirmed Starbucks head office.

“We can confirm that one of our store partners (employee) at 300 Riverside Dr, Penticton was diagnosed with COVID-19. We quickly activated our protocols, immediately closing the store and initiating a deep clean overnight following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities,” wrote Leanna Rizzi, of Starbucks Canada.

“All partners who may have been in close contact have been asked to self-isolate. The store will re-open on Thursday, March 25.”

Starbucks loyalists looking for coffee at the Riverside location will have to wait to get their cup of Joe.

The drive-thru at this location is always busy and many have commented about the friendly staff here.

COVID-19 cases in Penticton have been on the slight increase over the past two weeks, with seven new cases recorded last week.

