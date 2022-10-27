Local hero Gord Portman’s dog Zippy was working outreach with him when the tiny dog ingested cocaine with meth in it. He was rushed to the vet but is still very sick and will need further help. (Gord Portman)

Local hero Gord Portman’s dog Zippy was working outreach with him when the tiny dog ingested cocaine with meth in it. He was rushed to the vet but is still very sick and will need further help. (Gord Portman)

Penticton’s Zippy facing health setback as local hero calls for support

Gord Portman’s dog is suffering some new health issues since ingesting drugs

Penticton’s beloved dog Zippy has had a setback.

Gord Portman’s dog has slowly been recovering after ingesting drugs while working outreach, but something has still been off. On Oct. 26 Portman took him in to the vet for an ultrasound.

READ MORE: Penticton hero’s dog ingests cocaine and meth while working outreach

An expert came down from Kelowna to give Zippy the ultrasound, and what it found wasn’t promising.

“They told me the intestinal walls have thickened,” said Portman. “They said if they were to cut him open he’d just spill water everywhere.”

As a result of the thickening, Zippy isn’t properly absorbing the nutrition from his food. He’s being given a new medicine that will hopefully help, but the outcome is still uncertain. Zippy’s pancreatitis is also still stubbornly rejecting the medication for it.

“He’s my baby,” said Portman. “I work hard for my dog, to make sure he’s got a roof over his head. I’d do anything for my dog.”

As a result, Portman has had to take time off work, and the costs are adding back up. The ultrasound on Wednesday alone was $700.

In order to cover the costs for Zippy’s new medication, and any follow-up ultrasounds or surgeries, Portman is asking for help from the community.

Donations will be accepted through e-transfers via gordportman2014@gmail.com. Just use Zippy as the answer.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsPenticton

Previous story
Fatality confirmed at northwest B.C. gold mine
Next story
Family escapes unharmed, cat missing after Lake Country mobile home fire

Just Posted

Open burning prohibition is set to expire for Kamloops Fire Centre Friday at noon on Oct. 28. (Black Press file photo) p
Open burning ban set to expire in time for Halloween within Kamloops Fire Centre

Dave Simmonds, chief operating officer at Peavey Industries LP, pauses among the bird feed and bird feeders during a visit to the Salmon Arm store on Wednesday, Oct. 26, prior to its soft opening on Friday, Oct. 28. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Peavey Mart’s top management visits Salmon Arm to help prep for soft opening

The Sicamous Fire Department is in the process of setting up a burn building for training at the district’s public works yard. The structure will be a smaller version of the one pictured used by Sicamous, Salmon Arm and Columbia Shuswap Regional District firefighters at the Shuswap Regional Fire Training Centre in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New burn building to benefit Sicamous and area firefighters

Judy Waller and Jean-Luc Desgroseiliers, founder of Shuswap Support to Ukrainians, have been raising funds to support families moving to the Shuswap from war-ravaged Ukraine. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘They’ve broken the boundaries’: Shuswap residents, groups rally in support of Ukraine refugees