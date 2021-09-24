People against vaccine cards stage ‘peaceful’ protest outside Sicamous council meeting

Sicamous RCMP observed the protest from a distance and from inside district office

A protest against vaccine cards was held outside of the District of Sicamous office on Sept. 22, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Police say a demonstration against vaccine cards held outside the District of Sicamous office building Wednesday did not interrupt the council meeting proceeding within.

Cpl. Wade Fisher of the Sicamous RCMP said about 50 people were in attendance, many waving signs.

“They were outside the district office on Main Street, and someone had set up a table with a microphone to address the crowd,” said Fisher.

Police were tipped off about the protest Sept. 21, and watched it from a distance, said Fisher. They also watched from inside the district office.

“It was peaceful, no one disrupted council,” said Fisher. “It was a non-event in my eyes.”

Jennifer Bruns, corporate officer for the District of Sicamous, also confirmed there was a protest held outside of the district office on Sept. 22, “regarding provincial health orders and the requirement to provide proof of vaccination to access some events, services or businesses.”

Bruns said the district will continue to follow and implement all provincial health orders, including the requirement of masks in indoor public spaces and limiting gatherings to maintain appropriate social distancing.

“We also continue to encourage all to be kind to one another as we work together to overcome the challenges that COVID-19 has inflicted upon our community,” said Bruns.

