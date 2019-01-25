People robbed of Canada Goose coats at gunpoint in Chicago

ix people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week, two more this week

Chicago police are reporting gunpoint robberies targeting people wearing pricey Canada Goose jackets as temperatures plunge in the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that over the past two weeks, police say there’s been a spate of the thefts in which people wearing the luxury coats have been targeted and forced to give up the jackets. The coats can cost upward of $1,000 and are often seen on celebrities.

Six people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week and two more were targeted Wednesday.

Police say two men jumped from a Mercedes, showed a gun and punched a 54-year-old man before forcibly taking his coat and wallet Wednesday. The same night, two men showed a gun to a 23-year-old man walking with a friend and demanded his Canada Goose coat.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan cookbook author signs with Random House
Next story
The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

Just Posted

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

Salmon Arm council receives concerns regarding sidewalk snow removal

Resident would rather take chance walking on road than slippery, snow-covered sidewalk

Column: 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet a success

Trail Tales/Marcia Beckner

Okanagan cookbook author signs with Random House

Jennifer Schell will release a hard-cover cookbook that focuses on winery families and traditions

Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Expansion will help ease pressure on over-capacity Shuswap Middle School.

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Snapshot: Dig It!

Saxophonist Craig Thomson and band treat Nexus audience to works of Hank Mobley

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

With spring being just around the corner, ice wine makers are hoping for a cold snap

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

UPDATE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Most Read