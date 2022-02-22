People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies
Next story
Man taken into custody following Kelowna RCMP incident

Just Posted

This parcel at 2790 20th Ave. NE, just northeast of the Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary and west of the Deo Lutheran Church, has applied for a rezoning from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential, to accommodate a future development. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Rezoning application received for 5 acres uptown near Salmon Arm Secondary

Salmon Arm King’s Christian Thunder forward Joseph Royal (with ball) draws Vernon Christian School Royals defenders Ben Porter (3) and Ben Tishenko off the ground during the North Zone Senior Boys A Basketball Final Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon Christian Royals seeded fifth for Okanagan tourney

Shuswap Youth Launch team members Cadyn Moraice, Abbi Paetsch and Mikayla Wilkinson receive a cheque for $10,000 from Salmon Arm and Shuswap Rotary Club members for the upcoming Shuswap Youth Launch event. (Contributed)
Shuswap Youth Launch returns with slate of inspirational speakers

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Voir dire begins in Sagmoen North Okanagan saga