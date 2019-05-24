IN PENTICTON Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was at Time Winery in Penticton on Friday. The next Canadian federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada was in Penticton on Friday to meet with the community in advance of this fall’s federal election.

Meeting with supporters at Time Winery, Bernier said the biggest issue facing Canadians is improving inter-provincial trade and removing barriers between provinces.

“We need a government that will do the reforms that need to be done that will be good for British Columbia and the rest of Canada,” he said. “We need a free trade agreement based on mutual recognition.”

READ ALSO: Bernier says abortion, gender identity not on People’s Party of Canada platform

Bernier, 55, also wants to see improved international trade agreements and a balanced budget at the federal level.

He has pledged that if his party forms the next government, he will balance the budget within two years.

He said this timeline is achievable if a government is willing to take the necessary steps to address federal spending.

Bernier was elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament for the Quebec riding of Beauce in January, 2006 and has been re-elected to that riding in subsequent elections.

READ ALSO: Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

In August, 2018, left the Conservative Party of Canada to sit as an independent and announced the launch of the People’s Party of Canada.

The party now has more than 40,000 members across Canada.

The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade
Next story
B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

Just Posted

A 64-year-old dies while mountain biking in Blind Bay

Shuswap Search and Rescue came assist first responders at the scene

City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

Salmon Arm council to consider expanding services, sharing costs with BC Transit

Plans rolling along for Silver Creek bike trail

CSRD expects construction of 3.65-kilometre path to begin in September 2019

Boil water notice lifted for residents on Sunnybrae system

Recent testing finds turbidity at acceptable levels

City seeks public approval to borrow $845,000 for airport runway project

Salmon Arm residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to borrowing bylaw

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

The powerlines around the nest have been de-energized so the birds can stay until spring

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Most Read