UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again

The incident occured at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the shopping centre alleged the incident involved two teens, both of which fled from the scene after the pepper spray was discharged.

____

The food court at Orchard Park Shopping Centre has reportedly been evacuated following a pepper spray incident.

According to a witness, the food court was shut down at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday after someone allegedly discharged pepper spray in the building.

This is the second time the shopping centre has been the target of such an event, a similar incident was reported on Boxing Day in the food court.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. A witness said there was a strong noxious odour coming from the area.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

