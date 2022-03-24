The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is moving forward on permanent repairs to the Coquihalla (Highway 5), marking another significant milestone in the province’s recovery from the devastating November storms. (Government of B.C.)

Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

The work is expected to begin and end in 2022

Permanent repairs will soon be underway on damaged sections of the Coquihalla Highway.

With temporary repairs currently in place and traffic reopened in limited capacity to some of the damaged areas, the Ministry of Transportation has issued a request for proposals to find contractors to complete the permanent work starting this summer.

“We are excited to move forward on the permanent reconstruction of this key route,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a press release.

“We will be making our infrastructure more resilient to climate change and future weather events so it remains reliable, safe and efficient for people and as our key goods movement corridor for now and for years to come.”

The three areas that will be up for bid include the Bottletop Bridges, 50 kilometres south of Merrittp; Juliet Bridges, three kilometres south of Bottletop; and Jessica Bridges, 48 kilometres south of Juliet.

Once work begins, there are expected to be traffic delays, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic. There may also be short full closures of the highway. Advance notice is expected to be provided and updates will be available at DriveBC.ca.

READ MORE: Drivers told not to stop for photos along flood-damaged Coquihalla highway

The permanent repairs will bring these sections back up to their four-lane capacity, and the Ministry will be requiring the work to include hardening them against future extreme weather events.

These three sites were among more than 20 that were damaged by the November flooding along the Coquihalla, which collapsed or damaged seven bridges and 130 kilometres of roadway.

Separate work and a request for proposals will be done for the Othello washout area 10 kilometres east of Hope.

Further plans for permanent repairs to other highways, including Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 8 in the Nicola Valley, are still being worked on.

