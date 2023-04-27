Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

The woman lost her leg after being crushed between a tree and the vehicle

UPDATE: 12:20p.m.

Enterprise Way is now open to the public. The jeep is being towed away.

UPDATE: 10:50a.m.

A woman is in critical condition after her lower leg was ripped off by an out of control vehicle on Enterprise Way shortly before 3 a.m. on April 27.

A BC Highway Patrol officer on the scene explained that the woman was walking with her shopping cart in the bike lane of the road when a grey Jeep, travelling at a high rate of speed east bound on Enterprise, hit the median and drove into her.

The victim was crushed between the vehicle and a tree and lost her lower leg in the collision, which the officer called a “traumatic amputation.”

The driver then turned left into the lane way beside BMW, abandoned and locked the vehicle and fled on foot.

Tire marks can be seen on the road and median and significant abrasions and blood are visible on the tree.

The officer said that that the victim was taken into surgery where more of her leg was amputated. The woman is in critical condition with additional internal injuries.

Enterprise Way between Leckie Road and Banks Road remains closed as investigations continue.

Original:

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.

Personal items and a shopping cart were strewn across the road following the collision that happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Tire marks can be seen on the road.

Police have closed a Enterprise between Leckie Rd and Banks Rd. while investigating the scene.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter near the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

RCMP have said that there is no concern for public safety.

More to come.

