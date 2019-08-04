A man was reportedly hit by a train in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Evan Monk photo)

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

A person was struck by a train near White Rock Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m. near the Washington Avenue Grill (15782 Marine Dr.) near Semiahmoo First Nation land.

A representative from BC Emergency Health Services told Peace Arch News Sunday afternoon that they responded to the call at 12:57 p.m.

A person was transported to hospital in “serious condition,” PAN was told.

Rodney Gibson, who was in the area at the time, said he “heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot.”

“From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned,” Gibson tweeted.

White Rock resident Evan Monk was in Semiahmoo Park shortly after the incident. Currently, Semiahmoo Park is playing host to Semiahmoo Days and White Rock Sea Festival.

Monk said that after the incident, an announcement was made over the speakers at the event, explaining the commotion.

“They said there was a small incident on the track. The gentleman is fine and there’s nothing to worry about,” Monk told PAN.

Monk said he overheard police talking about a dog, which may have been involved in the incident.

“Reports from RCMP at scene are that the victim was trying to get his dogs off the track or away from the train when the collision occurred,” a witness wrote to PAN.

The train came to a complete stop for about two hours after the incident.

 

Coquitlam mayor 'heartbroken,' but says not to 'vilify' COS after death of bear family
Life in public-shooting-era America: 'You can't just not go'

