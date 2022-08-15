Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Surveillance photos released by RCMP

Photos have been released of a man possibly related to a homicide outside of a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Late at night on Aug. 12, emergency services were called to the scene of a man on the ground in the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the man in the surveillance image, who is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, with either a shaved or bald head, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a red logo and camouflaged pants.

(RCMP/Submitted)

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236.

