The public is being warned about pesticide use at Lakers Park, which is popular with dog owners. (Submitted Photo)

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

A Vernon man has gone out of his way to warn dog owners and parents about pesticide use.

The man (who wished not to be named) was looking forward to a round of disc golf at Lakers Park Tuesday morning when he saw someone spraying glysophosphate (Roundup) on the private side of the path next to the park.

See: Health Canada upholds decision to keep glyphosate products on the market

“This is a very popular park and there’s lots of people walking their dogs,” he said. “But the dogs and dog owners don’t know it’s been sprayed.”

“This is also a sensitive riparian area where turtles frogs and snakes live very close to the marshy area only 40 m away.”

So he took it upon himself to purchase some signs from a local hardware store, write a note of caution, and place them at the park.

He did contact the City of Vernon’s bylaw department but was informed there is no bylaw controlling pesticide use.

See: City to contemplate cosmetic pesticide reduction

“We have no bylaws to protect our animals and pets,” he said, noting that some landscaping companies do post warnings when pesticides are used.

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

